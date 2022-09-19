PVR, India Cements among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 07:40 AM IST
- RBL Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list
Listen to this article
A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 19, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.