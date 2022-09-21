India Cements, PVR continue to be among 5 stocks under F&O ban; Indiabulls Housing out1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- RBL Bank, PVR, India Cements, Delta Corp and Escorts stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list
A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.