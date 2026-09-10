PVR Inox buyback worth ₹300 crore opens today: How much can shareholders earn? Check participation details and more

PVR Inox's ₹300 crore share buyback opens for subscription on Thursday, September 10, giving eligible shareholders an opportunity to tender their shares at ₹1,450 apiece. The buyback, being conducted through the tender offer route, involves the repurchase of nearly 21 lakh equity shares.

The offer will remain open until September 17, while the record date was September 4.

This is crucial for investors looking to participate: only shareholders who held PVR Inox shares on the record date are eligible for the buyback. Therefore, buying the stock today will not make a new investor eligible for the offer.

The buyback price of ₹1,450 is around 24% higher than the stock's last closing price of ₹1,171.35 on 9 September.

In today's deals, the multiplex stock jumped 3.2% to its day's high of ₹1,210.00 per share on BSE.

PVR Inox buyback: Eligibility, ratio and key dates PVR Inox has divided shareholders into reserved and general categories for the buyback. Small shareholders are entitled to tender 9 equity shares for every 157 shares held as on the record date, September 4, 2026. For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement has been set at 21 shares for every 1,108 shares held on the record date.

Also Read | Sensex Expiry Today Prediction 10 Sept: Check immediate support and resistance

A share buyback is a corporate action in which a company purchases its own shares from existing shareholders. Companies generally offer to buy shares at a price higher than the prevailing market price, which can encourage eligible investors to tender their holdings.

PVR Inox has also disclosed that its promoters and promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buyback. They can tender a maximum of 5.69 lakh shares.

The key dates for investors are as follows: the buyback opens on September 10 and closes on September 17. The registrar will complete verification of tendered shares by September 21. The company is scheduled to communicate the final acceptance or rejection of shares to the stock exchanges by September 23. Payment to eligible shareholders is scheduled for September 24, while unaccepted shares will also be returned by September 24.

How to participate in PVR Inox buyback? Eligible PVR Inox shareholders can participate either partially or fully and receive cash for the shares that are tendered and ultimately accepted under the buyback.

To participate, shareholders can place their bids through a stock broker registered with the BSE, using the separate buyback window that will open on the stock exchange. Importantly, simply tendering shares does not guarantee that all the shares offered by an investor will be accepted. The final number of shares accepted will depend on the buyback process and applicable acceptance ratio.

The ₹1,450 buyback price means that shareholders whose shares are accepted could receive a premium over the prevailing market price. However, the actual benefit for an investor will depend on the number of shares accepted.

PVR Inox buyback: How much profit can investors make? For a shareholder holding 157 PVR Inox shares, the small-shareholder entitlement ratio of 9 shares for every 157 shares held means the investor can tender 9 shares in the buyback. At the buyback price of ₹1,450 per share, acceptance of all 9 shares would result in proceeds of ₹13,050.

If the 157 shares were purchased at ₹1,247.50 per share, the total investment would be ₹1,95,857.50. The cost of the 9 shares tendered would be ₹11,227.50, meaning the investor would make a gross profit of ₹1,822.50 on the shares accepted in the buyback. This calculation is before applicable taxes and assumes all 9 tendered shares are accepted.

However, investors should remember that not all shares tendered are necessarily accepted. Further, buyback participation has capital gains tax implications, which need to be factored into the calculation of the actual post-tax return.

PVR Inox recent fall Meanwhile, PVR Inox shares have faced some recent pressure. The stock fell over 3.5% in a week following a report alleging that the company had asked a senior executive to leave in April after an internal investigation into alleged kickbacks of up to ₹200 crore from developers involved in building cinema properties.

Pramod Arora, who was CEO for growth and investment at PVR Inox, along with a few others, was reported to have been asked to leave with immediate effect in April after the alleged probe found irregularities, according to people familiar with the matter quoted by The Economic Times.

PVR Inox subsequently clarified that its two promoters had received anonymous notes in early April alleging impropriety by certain employees. The company said the notes did not explicitly name Arora but used acronyms and initials. Despite the anonymous nature of the communications and their lack of substantial detail, PVR Inox said it engaged external third-party experts for a preliminary assessment as part of its corporate governance measures.

The multiplex operator said Arora resigned on May 4 citing personal reasons and was not asked to leave. It also said the preliminary examination did not indicate any evidence of kickbacks.

Despite the recent volatility, PVR Inox shares have gained 5% in the past month and nearly 20% in 2026 so far. Over the past year, the stock has gained a little over 7%.

Technical Outlook Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited stated that PVR INOX is showing a positive technical setup on the weekly chart, with the stock sustaining above its key short- and medium-term moving averages.

"The price has recently witnessed a strong recovery and is now trading around ₹1,199. RSI at 66.96 indicates healthy momentum, while the MACD remains positive, supporting the bullish structure. DMI also remains favourable, with +DI at 28.01 above -DI at 16.85, indicating improving directional strength. However, the stock is approaching an important resistance zone near ₹1,230–1,250, where some profit booking may emerge. On the downside, ₹1,125–1,110 acts as the immediate support zone, followed by stronger support near ₹1,070. A sustained breakout above ₹1,250 can open the way towards ₹1,300–1,350. Overall, the bias remains positive above ₹1,110," he recommended.