When two giants come together, the script usually writes itself. We’ve seen it multiple times in the past that companies came together by a way of merger or consolidation, and then succeeded at the combined level.
Can Dhurandhar 2 turn the tide for PVR Inox shares?
SummaryThe Ranveer Singh-starrer may give PVR Inox exactly what it needs right now. But can the company build momentum from here? Here’s what the trends suggest.
When two giants come together, the script usually writes itself. We’ve seen it multiple times in the past that companies came together by a way of merger or consolidation, and then succeeded at the combined level.
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