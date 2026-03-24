Can Dhurandhar 2 turn the tide for PVR Inox shares?

When two giants come together, the script usually writes itself. We’ve seen it multiple times in the past that companies came together by a way of merger or consolidation, and then succeeded at the combined level.
When two giants come together, the script usually writes itself. We’ve seen it multiple times in the past that companies came together by a way of merger or consolidation, and then succeeded at the combined level.
This usually happens most of the time. But the mega merger between PVR and Inox hasn’t exactly been a blockbuster. Despite creating a near-monopoly in India’s multiplex space, the combined entity has struggled to convert scale into profits.
This usually happens most of the time. But the mega merger between PVR and Inox hasn’t exactly been a blockbuster. Despite creating a near-monopoly in India’s multiplex space, the combined entity has struggled to convert scale into profits.
The company continues to report losses and has posted a loss for the past five years at the financial year level.
When the merger happened, the expectation was simple. Dominance at the box office would translate into dominance on the balance sheet. But that hasn’t happened.
Even when Bollywood delivered its biggest hits, the numbers refused to cooperate. Pathaan brought the crowds roaring back into theatres in 2023. More recently, part one of Dhurandhar kept the momentum alive, with packed houses and soaring ticket sales.
While revenues hit record highs, the company was unable to convert the scale into profits. This was because of high interest costs, elevated operating expenses, and a business model that seems far more fragile than it appears from the outside.
This brings us to the next big release: Can Dhurandhar 2 finally deliver what the merger couldn’t?
Or is this a story where even blockbusters aren’t enough?
Let’s find out…
About PVR-Inox
PVR was established in 1995 as a 60:40 joint venture (JV) between Priya Exhibitors and Village Roadshow, a world leader in the multiplex business.
Back then, PVR took a single-screen cinema hall, Anupam, in Saket, Delhi, on lease and converted it into a four-screen multiplex.
In 2012, PVR acquired Cinemax, strengthening its presence in India. This acquisition made PVR the largest multiplex operator in India.
In May 2016, it further completed the acquisition of 32 screens from DT Cinemas.
In August 2018, it again acquired SPI Cinemas, adding 76 screens to its portfolio.
More recently, in January 2023, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved the proposed scheme of amalgamation of Inox with PVR, and the merger became effective in February 2023.
Currently, the merged entity has a geographically diversified screen portfolio across India.
Stock price performance
Over the past 1 year, the PVR Inox share price has remained in a tight range.
It has gained 5% over the same period, while its YTD returns stand at-2%.
The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,249, touched in October 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹826, touched in April 2025.
Financial performance
Over the past five years, the company has posted solid revenue growth.
Nevertheless, it remains a loss-making company at the ground level.
In FY25, weak Bollywood and Hollywood releases led to a slowdown in footfall, and a cooling urban F&B spend added to industry headwinds.
During the year, it reduced net debt by ₹340 crore, bringing down total net debt to ₹950 crore. The year 2026 has been a turnaround tale for the company. It has started to show some green shoots.
In the past two quarters of FY26 (Q2 & Q3), the company has posted a profit and looks set to post a profit in the last quarter as well.
Why?
Well, Bollywood has received a big boost from the success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar Part One. The second part has been released, and box-office trends suggest it will do better than the first.
Thus, PVR Inox could see a strong turnaround in its last quarter results.
Early trends suggest Dhurandhar 2 has opened to stronger occupancy than the first instalment, with several premium screens already running houseful across key metros.
Advance bookings have been robust, and weekend collections are expected to set the tone for one of the biggest quarters for multiplex players in recent times.
If the momentum sustains, this could be the kind of box office wave that meaningfully lifts footfalls, F&B spends, and overall realisations for PVR Inox.
What's next for PVR Inox?
The biggest challenge for PVR Inox was the rise of OTT platforms.
And the quality of content played on big screens has fallen way short of expectations. Why then should people visit cinemas if they have access to them at the tip of their fingers?
The annual subscription to OTT platforms is also much cheaper than a single visit to a multiplex, including the tickets, convenience, food, and beverage costs.
If you look closely at the trend around you, it's changing. People have become very selective about what movies they watch, and regular outings are becoming common.
So, of course, you can’t write off PVR Inox completely. And not particularly at a moment when it’s doing so well.
In the first nine months of FY26, PVR Inox has posted revenue of ₹5,170 crore, a growth of 14.2% on-year, aided by improved occupancy.
The operating margin has also increased to 13.9% on account of improved revenue and cost rationalization measures taken by the company.
Going forward, the company is expected to benefit from its strong and established market position, via optimisation of the screen portfolio and better pricing power with stakeholders.
The company is actively reducing upfront capex by transitioning to a new model where 100% investment is done by the developer.
Conclusion
Dhurandhar 2 may give PVR Inox exactly what it needs right now. A strong quarter, better occupancies, and a much-needed sentiment boost.
But here’s the thing. One blockbuster, or even a few, can improve numbers temporarily. It can’t fix the structural challenges overnight.
At its core, PVR Inox is still a business that depends heavily on content quality, consistent footfalls, and disciplined costs. And that’s where the real test lies. It remains to be seen how sustainably the company can build momentum from here.
The early signs are encouraging. Debt is coming down. Margins are improving. And for the first time in a while, the narrative seems to be shifting.
But whether this turns into a full-fledged turnaround or just another short-lived spike. It will depend on what follows after the current hype fades.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com