PVR, Inox Leisure shares surge. Good time to buy now?

Speaking on the reason for PVR and Inox Leisure share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "PVR and Inox shares are rising due to the Maharashtra State Government's announcement to open cinema theaters from 22nd October 2021. However, they will start operations at 50 per cent strength. So, it is still two to three quarters more when these theaters will start its operations at 100 per cent strength. Since, these stocks are available at discounted price and market is keeping this discount till FY23, one should buy these stocks keeping long-term time horizon in mind." However, he said that both PVR and Inox shares have already surged today. So, one should wait for profit-booking and then take fresh position in the counter. However, those who hold these counters can continue to hold the counter for next one to two years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}