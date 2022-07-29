PVR Inox merger: How shareholders of this stock may earn 6.7% premium2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 08:33 AM IST
- PVR INOX merger: The share swap ratio in this deal is 3 shares of PVR for 10 shares of INOX
PVR Inox merger: Shares of multiplex chain PVR and INOX have been surging after the SEBI's nod for the merger of the two multiplex chains. Both the stocks have surged more than 11 per cent in last one month and market analysts are still bullish on both the stocks as INOX PVR merger would lead to emergence of largest multiplex chain in India that will cover more than 80 per cent of the multiplex market in India with around 1500 screens.