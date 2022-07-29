PVR Inox merger: How shareholders of this stock may earn 6.7% premium

Speaking on how a PVR shareholder can earn around 6.70 per cent premium from this INOX merger deal, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "PVR INOX merger is a share swap deal in which INOX will merge with PVR. The share swap ratio in this deal is 3 shares of PVR for 10 shares of INOX. As PVR stocks closed at ₹2,044 per share levels on Thursday, 3 shares of PVR costs ₹6,132. Likewise, INOX share price ended at ₹572 per share levels on Thursday that means 10 shares of INOX would cost around ₹5,720. Hence, current premium available to PVR shareholders in the existing share swap deal is ₹412 on each deal. So, percentage premium available to PVR shareholders in this share swap deal is around 6.70 per cent."

