PVR Inox Earnings: Post-merger operational efficiencies visible with EBITDA synergy benefits at ₹124-143 crore in H1
PVR Inox results: The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) synergy benefits were seen at ₹124 crore to ₹143 crore in the first half, as per the company.
PVR Inox Ltd during the announcement of its second quarter results highlighted the benefits of synergies seen during the first half of financial year 2024 (FY'24) after the merger of the two companies came into effect in February this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started