PVR Inox Q1 results: Multiplex operator posts net profit of ₹56 crore, revenue growth at 12% YoY; stock jumps 5%

PVR Inox Q1 results 2026: PVR Inox share price rallied over 5% after the multiplex operator reported swinging to profits during the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenues. PVR Inox share price jumped as much as 5.52% to ₹1,047.85 apiece on the BSE.
PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, as compared to a net loss of ₹54.5 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 11.9% to ₹1,622.2 crore from ₹1,449.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Operational performance during the June quarter improved as Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 30.8% to ₹528 crore from ₹403.5 core, while EBITDA margin expanded to 32.5% from 27.8%, YoY.
Average Ticket Price (ATP) in Q1FY27 grew 8% YoY to ₹273, while average F&B Spend per Head (SPH) rose 9% YoY to ₹161, YoY. During the quarter, the company recorded 36.6 million admissions, registering a growth of 8% YoY.
As on 30th June 2026, PVR INOX operates 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka.
PVR Inox said it turned Net Cash positive during the quarter, with net cash of ₹80.7 crore as of June 30, 2026.
“This gives the company complete strategic flexibility to pursue its capital-light growth agenda funded through internal accruals. The company remains on track to open 90–100 new screens during FY27, weighted towards asset-light formats,” PVR Inox said in a release.
“Q1FY27 reflects the structural strength we have built over the last three years. The industry delivered broad-based growth, our operating metrics improved across the board, and the Company is now Net Cash positive,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd.
With a diverse content slate ahead and a capital-light expansion model, our focus remains on delighting consumers, driving footfalls and creating enduring value for our shareholders, he added.
Looking ahead, the company added, content pipeline for the remainder of FY27 remains highly encouraging, with a strong mix of franchise films, star-led tentpoles and content-driven titles across languages.
PVR Inox share price has risen 5% in one month, and has gained 9% in six months. The stock has fallen 29% in two years and 23% over the past five years.
At 1:50 PM, PVR Inox share price was trading 2.22% higher at ₹1,015.00 apiece on the BSE.
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