PVR Inox Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Will Dhurandhar 2's success power March quarter show? Here's what analysts say

PVR Inox Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Multiplex chain PVR Inox is slated to post its March quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, 11 May. The company's earnings are expected to be powered by the release of Dhurandhar 2 in the quarter under review, which is otherwise a tepid period for the company.
Ahead of the Q4 results announcement, PVR Inox share price traded 2% lower. The sharp selloff in the Indian stock market also influenced this performance.
Domestic brokerages expect PVR Inox to post a profit as against a loss in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong revenue growth.
Nuvama said that it expects average ticket price (ATP) and spends per head (SPH) to reach an all-time high in Q4FY26, up 20% and 26% on a YoY basis, respectively. This sharp growth in ATP and SPH comes from Dhurandhar 2 (a four-hour movie), it noted.
It expects revenue to grow to ₹1480 crore, a 19% YoY growth. Meanwhile, reported EBITDA shall rise 41% YoY to ₹400 crore. "We expect footfalls to reach 31mn (40.5mn in Q3FY26 and 30.5mn in Q4FY25), primarily due to a soft February and release of Dhurandhar 2 in the third week of March," it added.
It expects reported PAT of ₹88.3 crore versus a loss in the corresponding quarter last year.
For PVR INOX, Kotak Equities estimates occupancy of 24.4% in 4QFY26 (versus 20.5% in 4QFY25), implying footfalls of 32.5 mn, a growth of 6% YoY.
The brokerage assumes a ~14%/20% YoY growth in ATP/SPH to ₹294/ ₹150, respectively. Overall, revenues are expected to grow by 20% YoY, the brokerage said.
Track this space for LIVE updates on PVR Inox Q4 results 2026.
Nuvama expects both average ticket price (ATP) and spending per head (SPH) to reach an all-time high of ₹310 and ₹158, respectively in Q4.
ATP/SPH to grow 20%/26% YoY and 6%/8% QoQ, said the brokerage. This sharp growth in ATP and SPH comes from Dhurandhar 2 (a four-hour movie), it added.
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PVR INOX Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th day of May, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026, the company said in a filing earlier this month.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.