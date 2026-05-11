PVR Inox Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Will Dhurandhar 2's success power March quarter show? Here's what analysts say

PVR Inox Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Multiplex chain PVR Inox is slated to post its March quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, 11 May. The company's earnings are expected to be powered by the release of Dhurandhar 2 in the quarter under review, which is otherwise a tepid period for the company.

Ahead of the Q4 results announcement, PVR Inox share price traded 2% lower. The sharp selloff in the Indian stock market also influenced this performance.

PVR Inox Q4 Preview

Domestic brokerages expect PVR Inox to post a profit as against a loss in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong revenue growth.

Nuvama said that it expects average ticket price (ATP) and spends per head (SPH) to reach an all-time high in Q4FY26, up 20% and 26% on a YoY basis, respectively. This sharp growth in ATP and SPH comes from Dhurandhar 2 (a four-hour movie), it noted.

It expects revenue to grow to ₹1480 crore, a 19% YoY growth. Meanwhile, reported EBITDA shall rise 41% YoY to ₹400 crore. "We expect footfalls to reach 31mn (40.5mn in Q3FY26 and 30.5mn in Q4FY25), primarily due to a soft February and release of Dhurandhar 2 in the third week of March," it added.

It expects reported PAT of ₹88.3 crore versus a loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

For PVR INOX, Kotak Equities estimates occupancy of 24.4% in 4QFY26 (versus 20.5% in 4QFY25), implying footfalls of 32.5 mn, a growth of 6% YoY.

The brokerage assumes a ~14%/20% YoY growth in ATP/SPH to ₹294/ ₹150, respectively. Overall, revenues are expected to grow by 20% YoY, the brokerage said.

Track this space for LIVE updates on PVR Inox Q4 results 2026.