PVR Inox Q4 Results: Firm posts net profit of ₹186 crore against loss YoY; revenue jumps 26%

PVR Inox Q4 Results: PVR Inox reported strong results for Q4 FY26 on Monday, 11 May, 2026, achieving a consolidated net profit of ₹186.7 crore, a turnaround from a net loss of ₹125 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's revenue rose 25.8% year over year to ₹1,547.3 crore.

For the quarter ended March, PVR Inox reported a 56% year-on-year rise in EBITDA to ₹452 crore, compared to ₹289.4 crore in the same period last year, with margins improving to 29.2% from 23.5%.

The profit after tax (PAT) surged by 95% on a sequential basis compared to ₹96 crore in Q3FY26, even though the revenue experienced a 16% quarter-on-quarter decline. It reached ₹1,850 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were PVR Inox's Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of ₹186.7 crore for Q4 FY26, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹125 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's revenue increased by 25.8% year-on-year to ₹1,547.3 crore. 2 How did PVR Inox's revenue and profit change year-on-year in Q4 FY26? ⌵ PVR Inox's revenue jumped 25.8% year-on-year to ₹1,547.3 crore, and its net profit turned around to ₹186.7 crore from a loss of ₹125 crore in the same period last year. 3 What drove PVR Inox's highest-ever fourth-quarter box office collections? ⌵ PVR Inox's Q4 FY26 highest-ever fourth-quarter box office collections were driven by strong film performances, including titles like Dhurandhar – The Revenge, Border 2, and Project Hail Mary. 4 How has PVR Inox expanded its screen presence? ⌵ PVR Inox added 93 new screens in FY26 while exiting 18 underperforming ones, bringing its total to 1,798 screens across 359 cinemas in 113 cities. Expansion focused on under-penetrated markets, with nearly 45% of new screens in South India and 55% in capital-light formats. 5 What is PVR Inox's outlook for FY27? ⌵ PVR Inox is optimistic about FY27, expecting growth from a strong content pipeline including Hindi films like Ramayana Part 1 and regional releases such as Jailer 2. Hollywood titles like Avengers: Doomsday are also anticipated to boost footfalls.

PVR Inox said in its exchange filing that Q4 FY26 delivered its highest-ever fourth-quarter box office collections, driven by strong performances from films such as Dhurandhar – The Revenge, Border 2, and Project Hail Mary, among others.

In this quarter, the company recorded 31 million admissions, a 2% year-on-year increase, and an average ticket price (ATP) of ₹315, up 22% year on year. Additionally, the spend per head (SPH) of ₹165 for the reviewed quarter demonstrated a 32% year-on-year growth.

The business credited the rise in admissions to a 27% boost in ticket sales, a 33% growth in Food & Beverage sales, and a 15% enhancement in Advertising revenue compared to the corresponding period last year.

In its announcement to the stock exchanges, PVR reported that the holding company had sold its entire 93.27% stake in its subsidiary, Zea Maize Private Ltd, for a total of ₹222 crore, and that Zea Maize Private Ltd is no longer a subsidiary of the company as of 29 January 2026.

As of the date of the sale, the carrying value of the subsidiary's net assets was ₹27 crore. The difference between the consideration received and the net assets, amounting to ₹195 crore, is categorised as an exceptional item in the consolidated financial statements.

During the year, the company continued to expand its footprint, adding 93 new screens while exiting 18 underperforming screens, bringing its total to 1,798across 359 cinemas in 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka as of 31 March 2026.

According to the exchange filing, expansion remained focused on under-penetrated markets, with nearly 45% of new screens added in South India. Notably, capital-light formats accounted for 55% of the additions, reflecting a more asset-efficient growth strategy. Under this approach, the company has 138 screens in the pipeline, including 52 under the FOCO model and 86 under the asset-light model.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about FY27, supported by a strong and diverse content pipeline. The Hindi slate includes major titles such as Ramayana Part 1, King, Love and War, Drishyam 3, and Dhamaal 4, among others. Regional cinema is expected to remain a key growth driver, led by big-ticket releases like Jailer 2 and Spirit.

Additionally, Hollywood releases such as Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are likely to further boost footfalls, reinforcing confidence in the theatrical outlook for the coming year.

PVR Inox share price today PVR Inox share price today opened at ₹1,070.05 per share on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,108.05 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,020.65 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said PVR Inox had been consolidating in the ₹1,099– ₹1,054 range over the past seven sessions before breaking down. Post the decline, the stock slipped below its 200-day EMA, a level it had held during the consolidation phase.

Shah noted that momentum indicators have weakened, with the RSI dropping below 60, indicating a loss of bullish momentum, while converging DI lines suggest sellers are gradually gaining control. On the weekly chart, the stock has also failed to sustain above its 50-week EMA, pointing to near-term weakness. The ₹1,010– ₹1,005 zone is seen as key support, while ₹1,100– ₹1,105 is likely to act as a strong resistance.

Ruchit Jain added that the stock continues to trade in a broad range and has not seen follow-up buying post results. He believes a decisive breakout above ₹1,150 is required for any directional move, and until then, the consolidation phase is likely to persist.

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