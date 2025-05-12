Mint Market
PVR Inox Q4 results: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue falls 0.5% YoY; stock price jumps 5%

PVR Inox Q4 results: PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of 125 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, narrowing from a loss of 129.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

Ankit Gohel
Published12 May 2025, 01:26 PM IST
PVR Inox Q4 results: The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 fell 0.5% to ₹1,249.8 crore from ₹1,256.4 crore, YoY.

PVR Inox, the multiplex operator, on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss during the fourth quarter of FY25. PVR Inox share price jumped over 5% after the announcement of Q4 results today.

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of 125 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, narrowing from a loss of 129.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year. The company had posted a net profit of 35.9 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 fell 0.5% to 1,249.8 crore from 1,256.4 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the March quarter increased 1.5% to 283.3 crore from 279.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 22.70% from 22.20%, YoY.

At 1:25 PM, PVR Inox share price was trading 4.34% higher at 960.40 apiece on the BSE. 

(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
