PVR Inox Q4 results: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue falls 0.5% YoY; stock price jumps 5%

PVR Inox, the multiplex operator, on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss during the fourth quarter of FY25. PVR Inox share price jumped over 5% after the announcement of Q4 results today.

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of ₹125 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, narrowing from a loss of ₹129.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year. The company had posted a net profit of ₹35.9 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 fell 0.5% to ₹1,249.8 crore from ₹1,256.4 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the March quarter increased 1.5% to ₹283.3 crore from ₹279.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 22.70% from 22.20%, YoY.

At 1:25 PM, PVR Inox share price was trading 4.34% higher at ₹960.40 apiece on the BSE.

(More to come)