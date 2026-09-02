PVR Inox Share Buyback 2026: Last day to buy is September 3; check record date, price and other buyback details

PVR Inox shares are likely to remain in focus tomorrow, September 3, as the day marks the last opportunity for investors to purchase the stock before the record date for the company's first-ever share buyback.

PVR INOX has set September 4, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback. Since shares need to be purchased before the record date to become eligible, September 3 is the last day to buy PVR INOX shares ahead of the buyback.

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Multiplex operator PVR INOX received board approval for the buyback on August 31. The company plans to repurchase up to 20.69 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹1,450 per share, with the total buyback amount capped at ₹300 crore. The consideration will be paid in cash.

Buyback details Buyback to be conducted through the tender offer route The repurchase will be carried out on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” route, using the stock exchange mechanism. It will be open to all eligible shareholders in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

Promoters intend to participate The board has noted the intention of the promoter and members of the promoter group to participate in the proposed buyback.

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Buyback price can still be increased “The board/ buyback committee may, one working day prior to the record date, increase the buyback price and decrease the number of equity shares proposed to be bought back under the buyback, such that there is no change in the buyback size, in terms of Regulation 5(via) of the SEBI buyback regulations,” the filing said.

The Buyback Committee has been authorised to increase the buyback price and proportionately reduce the number of shares repurchased, while keeping the overall ₹300 crore buyback size unchanged. Any such change can be made up to one working day before the record date.

Buyback represents around 4.1% of capital and reserves Based on the company's FY26 audited financial statements, the buyback size represents around 4.1% of its paid-up equity capital and free reserves. More specifically, it accounts for 4.09% and 4.07% of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves under its latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements, respectively, for the financial year ended March 31.

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Key officials appointed for the process Murlee Manohar Jain, company secretary, has been appointed as the compliance officer for the buyback, while DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, a Sebi-registered merchant banker, will act as the manager to the buyback.

The ₹300 crore buyback size excludes transaction-related expenses, including brokerage, applicable taxes, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, filing fees, legal and advisory charges, intermediary fees, public announcement and printing expenses, as well as other incidental costs.

To oversee the transaction, PVR INOX has also constituted a Buyback Committee and delegated it the necessary powers to undertake actions related to the proposed buyback.

PVR Inox share performance The stock ended 1.4% lower at ₹1,212 per share on BSE. It has risen 7% in 1 month, 23% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 8% in the last 1 year. However, it has given negative returns in the last 5 years, down over 9%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.