PVR INOX share buyback: First ever - Board meeting on Aug 31 | Check face value per share, record date status

PVR INOX share buyback: The board of directors of PVR INOX Limited will consider and approve the proposal for share buyback in its upcoming meeting. The company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the share buyback on Monday and shared the agenda for its upcoming board meeting scheduled for 31st August 2026. PVR INOX shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The company board is expected to also declare the record date for the share buyback when considering the buyback proposal.

PVR INOX share buyback news While informing the Indian exchanges about the share buyback move, PVR INOX said, “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the Company, having a face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each, and matters incidental and ancillary thereto.”

The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after the conclusion of the Board meeting on August 31, 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company’s Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring, and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the Company’s securities will remain closed for its designated persons and their immediate relatives from August 25, 2026 to September 02, 2026 (both days inclusive).

PVR INOX corporate action history If the company's board declares a share buyback, it will be the first corporate action in nearly six years. According to the information available on the BSE website, the company shares traded ex-date on 9th July 2020 to finalise the list of beneficiary shareholders for the issuance of rights. Earlier in March 2020, PVR INOX shares traded ex-date for payment of the ₹4 per share interim dividend to the eligible shareholders.

PVR INOX fundamentals The multiplex operator reported a swing to profits in the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenues. PVR Inox share price jumped as much as 5.52% to ₹1,047.85 apiece on the BSE.

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, as compared to a net loss of ₹54.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 11.9% to ₹1,622.2 crore from ₹1,449.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY).