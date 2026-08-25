PVR INOX share buyback: First ever - Board meeting on Aug 31 | Check face value per share, record date status

PVR INOX share buyback: The board of directors of PVR INOX Limited will consider and approve the proposal for share buyback in its upcoming meeting. The company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the share buyback on Monday and shared the agenda for its upcoming board meeting scheduled for 31st August 2026. PVR INOX shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The company board is expected to also declare the record date for the share buyback when considering the buyback proposal.

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PVR INOX share buyback news While informing the Indian exchanges about the share buyback move, PVR INOX said, “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the Company, having a face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each, and matters incidental and ancillary thereto.”

The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after the conclusion of the Board meeting on August 31, 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company’s Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring, and reporting trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the Company’s securities will remain closed for its designated persons and their immediate relatives from August 25, 2026 to September 02, 2026 (both days inclusive).

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PVR INOX corporate action history If the company's board declares a share buyback, it will be the first corporate action in nearly six years. According to the information available on the BSE website, the company shares traded ex-date on 9th July 2020 to finalise the list of beneficiary shareholders for the issuance of rights. Earlier in March 2020, PVR INOX shares traded ex-date for payment of the ₹4 per share interim dividend to the eligible shareholders.

PVR INOX fundamentals The multiplex operator reported a swing to profits in the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenues. PVR Inox share price jumped as much as 5.52% to ₹1,047.85 apiece on the BSE.

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, as compared to a net loss of ₹54.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

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The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 11.9% to ₹1,622.2 crore from ₹1,449.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance during the June quarter improved as Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 30.8% to ₹528 crore from ₹403.50 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 32.5% from 27.8%, YoY.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).