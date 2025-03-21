PVR Inox share price gained over a percent on Friday. PVR Inox shares rose as much as 1.44% to ₹974.20 apiece on the BSE.

PVR Inox informed stock exchanges about one of its promoters selling stake in the company. In a regulatory filing on March 20, PVR Inox promoter Nayana Bijli announced that he has sold a decent number of equity shares of PVR Inox Ltd.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, I am making this disclosure to inform that I have sold 54,000 equity shares of the Company,” Promoter Nayana Bijli said.

Promoter Nayana Bijli sold 54,000 PVR Inox shares, representing 0.05% stake in the company, through the open market in two tranches. Bijli sold 23,000 equity shares of PVR Inox on March 18, and the remaining 31,000 shares were sold on March 19, according to the exchange filing.

Prior to the transaction, Nayana Bijli held 2,70,34,066 shares of PVR Inox, or 27.53% equity stake in the multiplex company. His shareholding in the company after the stake sale has come down to 27.47%, holding 2,69,80,066 equity shares.

According to the shareholding pattern of PVR Inox as of December 2024 quarter, the promoters and promoter group held 27.49% stake in the company, while the remaining 72.51% stake was with public shareholders.

PVR Inox Stock Price Trend PVR Inox share price has dropped 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the stock has declined 42% in the past six months. PVR Inox shares have fallen 27% in one year and 38% in two years.

At 1:15 PM, PVR Inox shares were trading 0.11% higher at ₹961.40 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹9,440 crore.