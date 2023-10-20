PVR Inox share price falls 3% even as strong occupancy lifts Q2 results. ‘Jawan’, ‘Gadar 2’ wins the show
Q2 Result Review- The rising occupancy led to record earnings performance. Prabhudas Lilladher’s Jinesh Joshi said that while the current quarter performance may be difficult to replicate content pipeline for near term is healthy with movies like Animal, Tiger-3, Dunki, Salaar, and Leo in pipeline.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message