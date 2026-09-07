PVR Inox share price falls 8% in trade today: What triggered the sharp sell-off in the multiplex stock?

PVR Inox shares came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, September 7, with the stock plunging 8% during intraday trading on the BSE. The sharp decline came amid reports of an internal investigation at the multiplex chain into alleged kickbacks involving developers associated with cinema property construction.

PVR Inox share price fell as much as 8% to ₹1,128.50 apiece on the BSE. The sell-off also came shortly after the company’s record date for its recently announced share buyback ended, putting the spotlight on both the reported allegations and the company’s ₹300 crore buyback programme.

According to a report by Economic Times, PVR Inox had conducted an internal investigation into alleged payments received from developers involved in cinema-property projects. The alleged payments are reported to have taken place over several years and could amount to as much as ₹200 crore.

The executive named in the report is Pramod Arora, who was responsible for Growth & Investment and played an important role in PVR’s expansion into smaller cities. The company reportedly became aware of the allegations sometime in April, following which Arora and a few other employees were asked to leave with immediate effect.

The development has added pressure to the stock after a period of relatively strong gains across several timeframes. Investors are now weighing the impact of the reports against the company’s buyback proposal, recent financial performance and longer-term expansion plans.

Share performance PVR Inox shares have seen mixed performance over different periods. The stock has declined 6% in the past one week and is down 2% over the last one month. However, the shares have gained 16% in three months and 10% in six months. On a one-year basis, the stock has shed 1%.

The recent fall comes after the stock had reached a 52-week high of ₹1,283 last month. Its 52-week low stands at ₹900, which it touched in March 2026.

The stock’s sharp intraday decline on Monday is particularly notable because it comes soon after the company’s record date for its share buyback. PVR Inox had announced a buyback worth up to ₹300 crore at ₹1,450 per share, considerably above Monday’s intraday market price.

PVR Inox buyback details PVR Inox’s board approved the proposed share buyback on August 31, 2026. According to a stock exchange filing, the board cleared a proposal to repurchase up to 2.07 million fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,450 per share, involving an aggregate amount of up to ₹300 crore payable in cash.

The stock turned ex-date for the buyback on September 4.

The board also recorded the intention of the promoter and members of the promoter group to participate in the proposed buyback.

PVR Inox is carrying out the repurchase through the tender-offer route. Under this mechanism, shareholders who are eligible to participate can tender their shares to the company at the announced buyback price of ₹1,450 per share.

A share buyback allows a company to use its own cash to repurchase shares held by existing shareholders. Unlike a dividend, where cash is distributed to shareholders while the shares remain outstanding, a buyback reduces the number of shares available in the market.

The company was created following the merger of PVR and Inox Leisure in 2023. As of late August, PVR Inox had 1,786 screens spread across 356 properties in 113 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

The multiplex operator has outlined an ambitious expansion strategy and plans to add another 1,000 screens over the next five years. Franchise-led expansion is expected to contribute a significant portion of these additional screens.