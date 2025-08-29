PVR Inox share price gains 12% in August; should you buy more or book a profit? Experts weigh in

The PVR Inox share price has seen healthy gains of about 12 per cent in August (until August 28), set to extend its winning streak to the second consecutive month following a 3 per cent rise in July. Notably, equity benchmark Sensex has declined over 1 per cent in August after a 3 per cent fall in July.

The small-cap stock, however, has been in the red for the last two days amid a broader market selloff due to Trump tariff concerns. On Friday, August 29, PVR Inox's share price declined by over a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE.

PVR Inox share price trend The small-cap stock has seen healthy gains since July, but year-to-date, it has fared poorly. Till August 28, PVR Inox shares have declined over 14 per cent this year so far.

Over the last year, it has fallen by over 26 per cent, hitting a 52-week low of ₹825.65 on April 7 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,748.25 on September 27 last year.

On the other hand, the stock's gains in July and August, while the market's performance has been negative due to tariff concerns and foreign capital outflow, have brought it under investors' radar.

Is PVR Inox a stock to buy? Some experts find the stock a long-term buy due to a stronger box office pipeline and attractive valuation.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a 12-month target price of ₹1,380, implying a 23 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage firm pointed out that the strong box office performance of Q1 has continued

unabated in Q2, with July delivering the strongest month of the year ( ₹1,430 crore gross box office collections) on the back of Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha and Jurassic World Rebirth.

JM Financial is optimistic about the August box office collections too and sees a strong pipeline of Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional movies, including Jolly LLB 3, Thama, Dhurandhar, Border 2, Avatar, Mortal Combat 2, Anaconda, and Kantara.

"An even stronger pipeline ahead– Jolly LLB 3, Dhurandhar, Avatar, Border 2 – makes management’s target of 150mn+ admits in FY26 increasingly probable, despite the steep ask (10 per cent YoY from Q2 and Q4 of FY26). Near-term strength aside, some of the structural concerns are fading too," said JM Financial.

The brokerage firm further pointed out that 2025 global box office estimate of $34.9 billion (up14 per cent YoY), was highest since pandemic, which indicates admissions globally are on a rebound.

"With only 12 per cent of the movies in 2024 released directly on OTT, down from 33 per cent in 2022, the economic importance of theatrical releases is getting re-established. PVR Inox’s more efficient operations mean these improving exogenous factors should translate into better cash flow and return metrics," said JM Financial.

"Flat rights-of-use assets/screen, lower increase in gross PPE (property, plant, and equipment)/screen and a sharp decline in CWIP (capital work-in-progress) in FY25 point to a more frugal capital/cost model, driving better FCF (free cash flow). The market has largely ignored that, resulting in FCF yield rising to nearly 5 per cent, +1-SD above long-term mean. That makes current valuations attractive," the brokerage firm said.

Fundamental factors indicate PVR Inox could be a buy for the next one year. Even some technical experts see favourable indicators at this juncture.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, PVR is currently exhibiting a well-established uptrend, as indicated by the dominance of positive DMI readings on the charts.

The stock’s structure suggests sustained buying interest, supporting the bullish momentum.

PVR Inox technical chart

"Traders and investors can continue to hold positions, anticipating an upside move towards the ₹1,200 mark in the near term. Risk management remains crucial, and hence, a stop-loss is advised below ₹1,060 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

"This level acts as a protective cushion against any unexpected downside. Overall, the trend remains favourable, and the stock offers a positive risk–reward setup for continuation of the ongoing momentum," Patel said.

