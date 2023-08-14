PVR Inox share price gains 5% on success of Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 21 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Combined box office collection from Jailer, Gadar2, OMG2, BholaaShankar grossed at ₹390 crore over the August 11-13 weekend
PVR Inox share price gains about 4% as the multiplex firm makes the most of new releases. The PVR Inox shares opened at ₹1,665 and then further gained to hit a high of ₹1696.85. At the time of writing this story, PVR Inox share price was trading at ₹1,691.65, up ₹54.80, or 3.35% over the previous close.
