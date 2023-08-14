Hello User
PVR Inox share price gains 5% on success of Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Rakshita Madan

  • Combined box office collection from Jailer, Gadar2, OMG2, BholaaShankar grossed at 390 crore over the August 11-13 weekend

PVR Inox share price gains about 4% as the multiplex firm makes the most of new releases

PVR Inox share price gains about 4% as the multiplex firm makes the most of new releases. The PVR Inox shares opened at 1,665 and then further gained to hit a high of 1696.85. At the time of writing this story, PVR Inox share price was trading at 1,691.65, up 54.80, or 3.35% over the previous close.

Combined box office collection from Jailer, Gadar2, OMG2, BholaaShankar grossed at 390 crore over the August 11-13 weekend. A staggering 2.10 crore moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to partake in the magic of storytelling. The combined Box Office across India stands at over 390 crore for the weekend. This is the highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said in a statement.

The Covid-induced lockdowns had paralysed the multiplex industry as people avoided going to a theatre to watch a movie. Lately, their businesses have come back to life. Some movies like Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG2, Barbie, Oppenheimer have helped PVR Inox mint a lot of money.

PVR Inox shares touched a 52-week high of 2,068 on August 12, 2022 and a 52-week low of 1,336.5 on May 17, 2023. PVR Inox share price has been on the rise in last 6 months reflecting the reversal in business post Covid. The stock is up a percent in last 6 months, 18.4% in last 3 months and 21% higher in past month.

Gadar 2 has seen an impressive cumulative collection of 135.18 crore over the weekend, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience.

PVR Inox reported a net loss of 44.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to a net profit of 68.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s net loss, however, narrowed sequentially from 285.7 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 31.7% to 1,266.6 crore from 961.5 crore, YoY.

The company’s average ticket price was up 2.9% in Q1 at 246 from 239, QoQ.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
