Combined box office collection from Jailer, Gadar2, OMG2, BholaaShankar grossed at ₹390 crore over the August 11-13 weekend. A staggering 2.10 crore moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to partake in the magic of storytelling. The combined Box Office across India stands at over ₹390 crore for the weekend. This is the highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said in a statement.