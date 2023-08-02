PVR Inox share price gains a day after Q1 results; here's what brokerages say

PVR Inox share price gains a day after Q1 results; here's what brokerages say2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM IST
PVR Inox Q1 results: PVR Inox share price gains in morning trade a day after the multiplex chain operator reported a net loss of ₹44.1 crore in Q1, narrowing from ₹285.7 crore in the previous quarter
PVR Inox Q1 results: PVR Inox share price opened higher at ₹1,585 as against the previous close of ₹1,565.95 a day after the company declared its Q1 results. The PVR Inox stock further gained to touch a high of ₹1,614.10, up about 2% from yesterday's close. At the time of writing this copy, PVR Inox shares were trading at ₹1,588.65, up ₹22.70, or 1.45%.
