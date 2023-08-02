PVR Inox share price gains a day after Q1 results; here's what brokerages say

What do brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

According to the brokerage's report, PVR Inox recorded strong results led by exceptional performance of films across genres, contributing to a considerable increase in overall box office collections (up 15% QoQ). In contrast to their earlier forecasts of a loss of ₹919 million, the company recorded a loss of ₹816 million. The increase in Food & Beverage (F&B) sales of 22% QoQ indicates the firm's desire to become a premier QSR company while also pursuing its goal of increasing profitability.