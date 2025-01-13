PVR INOX share price hits 52-week low after THIS disclosure by company promoter

The share price saw a significant fall after the company informed encumbrance of shares of promoter Ajay Kumar Bijli.

PVR Inox stock hit a new 52-week low, with price dropping to ₹1,079.95 on January 13. The company has experienced a 15.72 per cent decrease in the last week and is currently trading beneath all key moving averages.

The share price saw a significant fall after the company informed encumbrance of shares of promoter Ajay Kumar Bijli. According to the exchange filing, 4,00,000 equity shares of Infina Finance Private Limited are encumbered, which is 0.41 per cent of the total share capital due to personal borrowing.

This decline represents a notable setback for the company, which has faced a continuous decrease over the last seven days, leading to an overall drop of 15.72 per cent during this time.

PVR Inox has experienced a -26.16 per cent performance over the past year, in contrast to the Sensex, which has risen by 5.77 per cent during the same period.

PVR Inox share performance The stock has dropped 23 percent from its peak of ₹1,620 on December 5, 2024. It has fallen past the previous low of ₹1,203.7 recorded on June 4, 2024, and is now at its lowest point since May 2021.

PVR Inox, the leading player in India's multiplex industry, runs 1,747 screens across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka. Its revenue mainly comes from box-office ticket sales, along with high-margin food and beverage sales, on-screen advertising, and convenience fees from online reservations.

In the first half (April to September) of FY25, PVR Inox reported a consolidated loss of ₹114 crore, compared to a profit after tax of ₹163.3 crore during the same period in FY24.

Total income decreased by 14.76 per cent to ₹2,850.5 crore from ₹3,340 crore in H1FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 53 per cent year-on-year to ₹206.9 crore, while margins contracted to 12.6 per cent from 22.1 per cent.

