PVR Inox share price jumps 26% in 3 months on solid show by Gadar 2, Jailer, Pathaan; more upside left?2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST
PVR Inox shares have remained mostly flat in 2023 so far, but have started gaining momentum since the beginning of Q2FY24. PVR shares have risen over 15% in the last one month.
PVR Inox share price has seen a decent rally with the stock surging more than 26% in the last three months. The rally in PVR Inox shares comes amid hopes of shoring up revenues on the back of robust box office collections of recently released films.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started