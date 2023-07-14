PVR Inox share price may see 40% upside on improved revenue outlook; here's why3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The GST Council's reduction of the GST rate on food and beverages from 18% to 5% is seen as a positive development for cinema chains PVR Inox. The change provides tax certainty and removes the impact of the GST dispute, while the release of several films is expected to boost footfall.
In response to goods and services tax - GST Council modification on food and beverages (F&B) taxes, domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities stated in its research report that the route forward for PVR Inox seems sentimentally favourable due to two main factors, that is council decreasing GST on F&B (from 18% to 5%) at cinema halls - P&L is unaffected, but the GST dispute's hangover is removed. Second, there are several films scheduled for release.
