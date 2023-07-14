According to the brokerage, PVR Inox shares may see 40% upside from the price of ₹1,426. In the past couple of trading sessions the PVR Inox shares has been trading near its 52-week low levels. According to technical analysts, there is no major traction in this counter and any bounce is getting sold into, remains an under performer with 1350 as next support and and 1430 as resistance.