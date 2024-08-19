PVR Inox shares jump 4% on Stree 2 success; Should you buy?

Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services maintains a positive outlook on PVR Inox despite its weak Q1 performance, with a target price of 1,709.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Trade Now
PVR stock rallied over 4% on Monday propelled by strong box office performance of the horror-comedy Stree 2 over the weekend.
PVR stock rallied over 4% on Monday propelled by strong box office performance of the horror-comedy Stree 2 over the weekend.

Shares of PVR Inox jumped more than 4 per cent to 1,561.7 during Monday's intraday trading on the BSE, fueled by the strong box office performance of the horror-comedy Stree 2 over the weekend.

The film, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has gained substantial momentum, surpassing the 200 crore mark in box office earnings.

As reported by Maddock Films, the production company behind Stree 2, the film has achieved a total net collection of 204 crore, with its gross box office collection (GBO) reaching 283 crore as of August 18. The GBO in India amounted to 240 crore, while the overseas GBO was 43 crore.

Also Read | Supriya Lifescience share price skyrockets 8% to 52-week high, doubles in year

In July, PVR Inox implemented measures to reduce risk in its multiplex business by transitioning its cost structures "from fixed to as variable as possible," according to Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli. This approach is designed to safeguard profitability at the country's largest multiplex chain, even if a film does not perform well.

Bijli mentioned that the chain is closing 80-90 underperforming screens and plans to establish 10 food courts this financial year in collaboration with its joint venture partner, Devyani International, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut, to maximize pre-ticketing food and beverage sales.

Should you buy or sell?

Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services maintains a positive outlook on PVR Inox despite its weak Q1 performance, with a target price of 1,709. The brokerage attributes the multiplex chain's underwhelming results to the delay of several film releases to Q2 and Q3, which are expected to drive revenue growth.

Also Read | TBO Tek’s sector-leading revenue growth will continue, says Goldman Sachs

"The festival season demand looks promising, supported by a strong content pipeline. The lower-than-expected Q1 performance led to a downward revision of our estimates. However, the long-term outlook remains positive due to a strong content pipeline with re-releases," the brokerage firm said.

PVR Inox is currently focusing on a strategy of re-releasing critically acclaimed films, which has proven highly successful for the company. A recent success story is the re-release of Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, which exceeded its original lifetime box office collections. Earlier, films like Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and Rockstar were also re-released with similar success.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,000 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
11.69%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹450 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹11,887

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.4 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹135.7 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 05:25 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPVR Inox shares jump 4% on Stree 2 success; Should you buy?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
4.4 (2.94%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,232.45
03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-45.2 (-1.06%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
11 (3.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.10
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.5 (1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

337.45
03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
29.65 (9.63%)

Poly Medicure

2,120.00
03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
167.55 (8.58%)

Angel Broking

2,343.60
03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
184.65 (8.55%)

Eclerx Services

2,694.50
03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
199.85 (8.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.00-141.00
    Chennai
    72,652.00848.00
    Delhi
    72,016.00-353.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.00777.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue