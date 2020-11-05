PVR, Inox shares rally as cinemas reopen in Maharashtra

Analysts at Emkay Global, in a note, said, "PVRL delivered a quarter with controlled cash burn, led by total cost reduction of 3% qoq. Full rent and CAM waivers for the lockdown period as well as sizable discounts going forward for more than 60% of cinemas are steps in the right direction. Reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is also a key positive as these two states account for a significant chunk of collections. Having said that, we continue to highlight that over the medium term, the prospects of the sector as a whole remain intact, given limited out-of-home entertainment options available in the country". The brokerage has a hold rating to the stock.