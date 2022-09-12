PVR, Inox shares rally on boost from Brahmastra's box office collection1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 10:26 AM IST
- Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure climbed nearly 5% each on the BSE
Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure climbed nearly 5% each on the BSE in Monday's early trading session on Brahmastra boost as the film has crossed the ₹200-crore mark worldwide in has crossed the ₹150 crore-mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release. The stocks have rebounded today after falling sharply on Friday.