PVR, Inox shares rally on boost from Brahmastra's box office collection

Meanwhile, multiplex operator PVR has called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure. This comes after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 22 directed PVR to call a meeting. In June this year, both PVR and Inox Leisure had said they had received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.

