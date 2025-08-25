PVR Inox eyes a comeback—can the stock’s revival hold at the box office?
Madhvendra 4 min read 25 Aug 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Summary
After a 49% slide from its peak, India’s largest multiplex operator is showing early signs of recovery with stronger collections, rising footfalls and discounted valuations. But risks remain.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a bruising two years, PVR Inox may finally be finding its footing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story