PVR INOX: Strong box office run continues, says Sharekhan; retains 'buy' rating

In its latest research note, domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on PVR INOX , the country's largest multiplex network operators, with an unchanged price target of ₹2,200 apiece, citing strong box office (BO) collections led by a strong content pipeline across languages. This target reflects an upside of 27.38% for the stock from its current trading price of ₹1,727.

Despite World Cup Cricket 2023, ‘Tiger 3’ in Hindi and ‘Leo’ in Tamil dominated box office collections in October and November. Notably, the momentum continued into December, with stellar contributions from ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’, amassing net BO collections of ₹518 crore and ₹78 crore, respectively, the brokerage said.

It expects growth in BO collections to continue in the current quarter with the upcoming releases: ‘Dunki’ (Hindi), ‘Salaar’ (Telugu), ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (Hollywood), ‘Neru’ (Malayalam), and ‘Kabuliwala’ (Bengali).

"BO is expected to witness strong collections from the continuation of release of a strong content pipeline in Q4FY24. Movies like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Untitled in Hindi, while The Book of Clearance, Kungfu Panda 4, and Snow white in English and Captain Miller in regional language are expected to drive footfalls to cinemas and multiplexes," said the brokerage.

Furthermore, Sharekhan foresees a resurgence in advertising income, which experienced a lull in the previous quarters up to Q2FY24. This uptick is expected to align with the continued triumph of box office successes and the launch of compelling films.

The ongoing merger is anticipated to contribute to steady enhancements in operating metrics and robust cash flow generation, further facilitating the reduction of debt. Sharekhan highlighted that PVR and INOX collectively realised merger synergies totaling ₹1,200–1,400 crore in H1FY24.

Regarding the acquisition of new screens, the brokerage said that the company plans to incorporate 160 new screens in FY24. In Q1FY24 and Q2FY24, the company successfully added 31 and 37 screens, respectively.

During the current quarter, there has been an additional addition of 22 screens. As part of its strategy to enhance its presence in southern India, the company introduced three-screen multiplexes in Cuddalore, thereby strengthening its position in Tamil Nadu. This brings the total to 139 screens across 23 properties in the state, as per the brokerage.

Overall, the company maintains its expansion efforts in southern India, boasting a total of 549 screens in 98 properties. In total, the company operates the largest multiplex network, with 1,709 screens spread across 358 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Keeping its bullish outlook on the stock, the brokerage also outlined some of the key downside risks including emerging competition from OTT players, deterioration of content quality that might affect footfalls and advertisement revenue growth. Inability to take adequate price hikes at the right time would affect margins in the food and beverage (F&B) segment on account of rising input costs and a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

