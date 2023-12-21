PVR INOX: Strong box office run continues, says Sharekhan; retains 'buy' rating
Domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan reaffirms 'buy' rating on PVR INOX, citing strong box office collections and upcoming releases.
In its latest research note, domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on PVR INOX, the country's largest multiplex network operators, with an unchanged price target of ₹2,200 apiece, citing strong box office (BO) collections led by a strong content pipeline across languages. This target reflects an upside of 27.38% for the stock from its current trading price of ₹1,727.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started