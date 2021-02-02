PVR raises Rs800 crore from investors via QIP

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised ₹800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of ₹1,440 apiece.

"The fund raise committee of the company... approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of ₹1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx ₹800 crore," PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.

PVR said the issue opened on January 27, 2021 and closed on February 1, 2021.

Shares of the company were trading 0.29% higher at ₹1,529.30 a piece on the BSE.

