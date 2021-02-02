OPEN APP
Shares of the company were trading 0.29% higher at ₹1,529.30 a piece on the BSE.
PVR raises Rs800 crore from investors via QIP

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 12:29 PM IST PTI

The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs1,440 apiece

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised 800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of 1,440 apiece.

"The fund raise committee of the company... approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of 1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx 800 crore," PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.

PVR said the issue opened on January 27, 2021 and closed on February 1, 2021.

