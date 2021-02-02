PVR raises Rs800 crore from investors via QIP

PVR raises Rs800 crore from investors via QIP1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs1,440 apiece
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs1,440 apiece
Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised ₹800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised ₹800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of ₹1,440 apiece.
The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of ₹1,440 apiece.
"The fund raise committee of the company... approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of ₹1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx ₹800 crore," PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.
PVR said the issue opened on January 27, 2021 and closed on February 1, 2021.
Shares of the company were trading 0.29% higher at ₹1,529.30 a piece on the BSE.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.