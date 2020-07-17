PVR, the market leader in multiplex market has come out with the Rights Issue for its existing shareholders. The issue opens today. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Issue towards repayment or prepayment of the principal and/or interest of certain borrowings availed by the company. PVR may also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on July 31.

A Rights Issue is an offer to the existing shareholders of the company to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. The Rights shares are issued in proportion to their existing shareholding.

Here are the key things to know before you subscribe to the PVR's Rights Issue:

1)The company will offer up to 38,23,872 Rights Equity Shares, aggregating up to ₹29,979.16 lakhs.

2)The issue price is ₹784 per Rights Equity Share. Face value of a share is ₹10. Current market price of a PVR share is ₹1,033.

3)Every shareholder who held 94 equity shares on the record date will be entitled to get 7 Rights Equity Shares. The record date for the rights entitlement is July 10.

4)Last date for ‘On Market Renunciation’ by the eligible employees is July 24. Renunciation means where an eligible employee refuses to subscribe to the rights issue and let it lapse. An eligible employee may renounce the shares in favour of another person instead of letting it lapse.

5)Axis Capital is the lead manager and the registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies.

The company was incorporated on April 26, 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 as ‘Priya Village Roadshow Limited’. On June 28, 2002, the name was changed to ‘PVR Limited’.

According to the CRISIL Report, as of March 31 this year, PVR had 845 screens in 176 cinemas in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of approximately 1.82 lakhs seats. PVR cinemas were present in 60% of the 20 largest operational malls, in terms of property size, in India as of March last year.

