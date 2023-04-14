PVR share price to rise over 16% in one month, says Anand Rathi. Buy or avoid?5 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:55 PM IST
- PVR share price may go up to ₹1,784 apiece levels in next one month, believes Anand Rathi
PVR share price has been in base building mode since the beginning of December 2022. In YTD time, PVR shares have lost over 10 per cent but in recent one month, it has given signals to come out of the sideways trend. As per the latest Anand Rathi research report, PVR share price is expected to hit ₹1,784 apiece levels in one month time. As PVR share price today is ₹1,530, the brokerage is expecting more than 16 per cent return from this multiplex stock.
