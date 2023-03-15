PVR shares may give up to 63% return in long term, say brokerages. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:23 PM IST
- During the day, shares of PVR rallied as much as 3 per cent to ₹1,574.95 following the company's first investor call post-merger
In light of the merged entity of PVR-INOX, which commands a share of 43 per cent in multiplex screens and 50 per cent-plus in multiplex box office, improving line-up of Hindi movies and a strong pipeline for the overall cinema industry in FY24, most brokerage houses remain upbeat on the stock.
