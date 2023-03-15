Prabhudas Lilladher: Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher also has a 'buy' call on PVR with a target price of ₹2,096, implying a 37 per cent upside. It has increased its pre-IND AS (pre-India accounting standard) EBITDA estimates for the merged entity by 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent for FY24 and FY25, respectively, as it expects synergy benefits of about ₹200 crore to accrue over the next two years.

