PVR shares: Prabhudas Lilladher predicts strong upside in medium term

Stock market today: PVR share price has dipped near 10 per cent in last one month. However, it has given stellar 30 per cent return to its shareholders in the last six months. So, the current sell-off is mainly a profit-booking than any major concern for the shareholders. The stock has been giving some upside movement in last few sessions, logging around 6 per cent rise in last one week. Probably, this has caught attention of Prabhudas Lilladher research team that believes that base building mode in the stock is over and the stock is ready for sharp upside in short to medium term. The brokerage believes that PVER share price may go up to ₹2,110 apiece levels in medium term, delivering more than 10 per cent return to the positional investors. PVR share price today is around ₹1900 apiece on NSE.

