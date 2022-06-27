Indian stock markets rebounded last week with Sensex and Nifty both rising over 2.5% on a weekly basis after two straight weeks of losses. Analysts say that global trends, crude oil movement and FII behaviour will be key this to watch this week amid monthly derivatives expiry. For this week, For the week, Axis expect Nifty to trade in the range of 16200-15400 with mixed bias. If Nifty crosses and sustains above 15800 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 15900-16200 levels, the brokerage said.