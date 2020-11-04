PVR surges 7% as co gets rent waiver for lockdown period

MUMBAI: Shares of PVR Ltd surged over 7% on Wednesday after the company said it has managed to get rent waiver for most of its cinemas during the lockdown.

The stock rose as much as 7.6% to ₹1186.85 on BSE intraday. At 12.13pm, the stock was trading at ₹1137, up 3.2% from its previous close.

The company said it reached settlements for more than 60% of cinemas for complete rent waiver for the lockdown period and significant discount after reopening.

Total cost reduced 57% in the quarter to ₹389.37 crore from ₹905.75 crore a year ago.

"Consequent to the covid, the group is in discussions with all its landlords for a rebate in common area maintenance expenses during the lockdown and has got a large relief from most landlords whereas in some cases discussions are still under progress", the company said in a statement to exchanges.

The company reported a consolidated loss of ₹184 crore in the September quarter against a profit of ₹48 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue declined to ₹40.40 crore from ₹973 crore a year ago.

