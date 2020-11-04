Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >PVR surges 7% as co gets rent waiver for lockdown period
Photo: Mint

PVR surges 7% as co gets rent waiver for lockdown period

1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The company said it reached settlements for more than 60% of cinemas for complete rent waiver for the lockdown period and significant discount after reopening

MUMBAI: Shares of PVR Ltd surged over 7% on Wednesday after the company said it has managed to get rent waiver for most of its cinemas during the lockdown.

The stock rose as much as 7.6% to 1186.85 on BSE intraday. At 12.13pm, the stock was trading at 1137, up 3.2% from its previous close.

The company said it reached settlements for more than 60% of cinemas for complete rent waiver for the lockdown period and significant discount after reopening.

Total cost reduced 57% in the quarter to 389.37 crore from 905.75 crore a year ago.

"Consequent to the covid, the group is in discussions with all its landlords for a rebate in common area maintenance expenses during the lockdown and has got a large relief from most landlords whereas in some cases discussions are still under progress", the company said in a statement to exchanges.

The company reported a consolidated loss of 184 crore in the September quarter against a profit of 48 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue declined to 40.40 crore from 973 crore a year ago.

