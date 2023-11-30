PVR-Inox gears up for strong December with Animal, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, other movie releases; shares may see 30% upside
PVR-Inox's December occupancy looks strong with the upcoming movie releases, including ‘Animal’ (starring Ranbir Kapoor), Dunki (starring Shah Rukh Khan), Salaar Part 1 (starring Prabhas), Sam Bahadur (starring - Vicky Kaushal) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
A slew of upcoming movie releases in December is likely to boost occupancy at PVR-Inox multiplexes after a muted start to the third quarter of FY24. Along with strong December occupancy, a gradual recovery in ad revenue and ramp up in margin-accretive segment would drive operating income of the company, analysts said.
