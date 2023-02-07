PVR-Inox merger: Record date for share allotment to Inox shareholders announced
- In October 2022, PVR received the nod from its shareholders for the merger with rival INOX Leisure
PVR on Tuesday informed that the Scheme of Amalgamation between INOX Leisure Limited and PVR Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors has become effective upon filing of the certified copy of the Order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench sanctioning the Scheme, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (MCA website) on February 6, 2023 from the Appointed Date of 1st January 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×