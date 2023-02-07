PVR-Inox merger: Record date for share allotment to Inox shareholders announced

“In addition to the above, in terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR read with the Scheme, and pursuant to power delegated by Board of Directors of INOX Leisure Limited, the “ILL Committee of Board of Directors for Operations" of INOX Leisure Limited in mutual agreement with the Company have fixed February 17, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the shareholders of INOX Leisure Limited to whom equity shares of the Company would be allotted, pursuant to the Scheme," the multiplex operator informed in the exchange filing.