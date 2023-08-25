Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment finalised today: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: August 25. Refund process starts on August 28. Listing date: August 30.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: Pyramid Technoplast IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, August 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
