Pyramid Technoplast share price hits lower circuit after positive debut. Buy or sell?2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast share price opened on BSE at ₹185 whereas on NSE it listed at ₹187 apiece levels
Pyramid Technoplast share price listed today on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session and delivered near 12.50 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees. Pyramid Technoplast share price opened on NSE at ₹187 apiece levels whereas on BSE, it listed at ₹185 apiece levels. However, the stock failed to sustained on higher levels as profit booking triggered within few minutes of stock listing. As a results Pyramid Technoplast shares locked-in 5 per cent lower circuit within few minutes of listing on BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started